Bill proposed by Louth TD could see money seized by the CAB put back into disadvantaged communities

Sinn Féin TDs Ruairi Ó Murchú and Mark Ward have passed the first stage of a bill in the Dáil that will see money seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) put back into disadvantaged communities.

Parts of Louth have been ripped apart from drug use over the years and the bill they are proposing will require the Minister for Finance to carry out a review of the financial supports required for disadvantaged communities affected by crime.

It could see the money generated through the seizure of assets by the CAB reinvested in those communities, with a view to alleviating the impact of crime and enhancing crime prevention measures.

Speaking after the debate Deputy Ó Murchú said: “The vast majority of the money seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau has been extracted from the communities in which the criminals have been active.

“It must be returned to these communities. Sinn Féin has always advocated that any money seized by CAB should be put back into communities to build resilience and to enhance existing community services.

“This money invested in our communities needs to be on top of allocated resources and not seen as a replacement. It will also not hinder community organisations in applying for any additional resources they require through the normal funding channels.”

The Dundalk TD welcomed the recent announcement from Justice Minister Helen McEntee that there will be a fund created to provide additional money for investment in community safety projects from the proceeds of CAB and is hopeful his bill will have cross party support.

“Community Safety is really important but so too is building community resilience. Drug tasks forces, family resource centres, youth organisations, unemployment services, sports clubs and others who work in disadvantaged areas should benefit from this fund" claimed Ó Murchú.

“We have had positive soundings from Government parties when I have raised this issue in Leinster House and I am hoping that this Bill receives cross party support as it progresses.”