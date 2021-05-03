GAA calls for 'patience' as finer details of return to play unfold

The GAA has asked its members in the 26 counties for 'patience' following last week's announcement by the Irish Government relating to the further relaxing of restrictions for Gaelic Games.

From May 10, outdoor training will be permitted at adult level in pods of a maximum of 15 people (including coaches).

From June 7, club games will be permitted at all levels but must be played behind closed doors.

But the broad announcements did not make any reference to when challenge games will be permitted at inter county level, nor was there any reference to when inter county U20 and minor teams may return to training.

"We are currently seeking clarity on these two points and will communicate directly with County Secretaries in this context once we receive it," a communication from GAA president Larry McCarthy and Director General Tom Ryan, which was sent out to all clubs on Friday, stated.

"We are currently liaising with the relevant departments to seek further information on the finer details of what will be permitted at various points in the recovery plan," it said.

"For the moment, we would ask for your patience in relation to questions you and the broader membership no doubt have in relation to the various return dates and the specifics of what will be allowed.

"It is our intention to issue a more detailed communication to Clubs and Counties next week and once further information is available."