Blackrock Businesses getting ready to reopen ahead of expected ease in restrictions next month

Blackrock residents and retailers are looking forward to reopening the village community for Summer 2021.

Their Tourism and Development Group are recruiting new business members who will join forces to promote Blackrock as the prime location to dine and shop as COVID restrictions are relaxed soon.

“It's been an extremely difficult year for businesses and residents alike in the village and we can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel” said the group Chairperson Aine Corcoran.

“The indicators are going in the right direction and the signs from the Government indicate that large sections of community life will be back to normal by June or before”.

Many businesses who have not yet opened are preparing in the background and are recruiting staff to help reopen their doors soon.

The Blackrock Business and Development Group have signed up over 25 members this year in a concerted effort to come together to promote business in the village.

These small businesses are the lifeblood of the village and by spending money their now, it will make the difference between survival in 2021 or not. The Group would like to encourage everyone in the village to support local businesses and to shop local where possible.