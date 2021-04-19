SSE Airtricity League - How they stand now, results and Premier Division table

Dundalk and St. Patrick's Athletic played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening, a Sam Bone goal on 56 minutes giving Stephen O'Donnell's side the lead before being canceled out by a late Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe as the Lilywhites and the Saints shared the spoils.

The draw at Oriel Park means Shamrock Rovers are the new leaders of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following the completion of the fifth series of games on Saturday evening.

The champions had to come from behind to beat gallant Longford Town 2-1 at Tallaght Stadium. The midlanders, who were thumped 4-0 at home by Drogheda the previous week, took the lead through Dylan Grimes in the first half, but Rovers replied with goals from Graham Burke and then Sean Gannon - in the 93rd minute.

Teenager Johnny Kenny got the winner as Sligo Rovers ended Finn Harps' unbeaten start to the season in the north-west derby at the Showgrounds as he capitalised on an error by goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley to give the Bit o' Red the full points.

In the other games over the weekend, Derry City were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Drogheda while Bohemians had a 1-0 away win over Waterford.

This leaves the now manager less Dundalk joint bottom of the table with Derry, whom they travel to face tomorrow at the Brandywell, vitally needing a win to reinvigorate their season.