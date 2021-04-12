Louth Contemporary Music Society's Luminous Festival to be streamed online this week

There is very little in the form of musical entertainment to look forward to right now, with little prospects of Summer festivals in the Irish sunshine or even a trad session in the local bar to whet our appetites as the current global pandemic means it is no longer safe for these events.

But the lack of a live audience hasn’t waned the enthusiasm of the Louth Contemporary Music Society, who are this week running their luminous festival, 'We Sing for the Future', which they will stream online from their website this week, from 14 - 18 April.

Formed in 2006, Louth Contemporary Music Society has a strong track record for excellence and innovation in contemporary music programming in Ireland.

It not only presents the leading international composers of our time in person, but fosters genuine engagement through new commissions and cleverly-curated collaborations with leading international and Irish performers.

The event presents composers from Ireland and other parts of the world, across a range of traditions and perspectives, united only by their music’s immediacy and urgency.

Some of the highlights include a world premiere from Irish composer Kevin Volans and Sarah Hennies’ ‘Contralto’, a work for video, strings, and percussion that features a cast of transgender women undertaking vocal exercises accompanied by a varied musical score.

The festival will close on a Cuban-inspired note, in an evening dedicated to guitarist-composer Leo Brouwer and his Caribbean modernism.

Guitarist Andrey Lebedev and cellist Cecilia Bignall will first play a selection of Brouwer’s music from London’s Cafe OTO, including the astonishing ‘Ciudad de las Columnas’.

From Wednesday 14 April to Sunday 18 April, the Louth Contemporary Music Society will stream seven free-to-view videos and performances from its website for the first time in the festival’s history with all streams available on their website at https://www.louthcms.org/concertseries2021/.