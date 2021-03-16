Ireland issue Six Nations squad update ahead of England clash

MUNSTER captain Peter O’Mahony is back with Ireland Six Nations squad and available for selection for Saturday's final round fixture with England at the Aviva Stadium, 4.45pm.

O'Mahony has served a three-match suspension for his red card against Wales on the opening weekend of the competition in Cardiff.

The Ireland team returned to Carton House on Sunday night and will complete their recovery modules today before commencing team preparations tomorrow for the Round 5 2021 Guinness Six Nations fixture against England.

Second-row James Ryan is unavailable for the weekend fixture with England following his removal for a HIA and his return to play will be managed by Leinster.

Centre Garry Ringrose has also been ruled out of the England game with an ankle injury and will be further assessed by the Ireland and Leinster medical teams.



Tom O’Toole will remain with Ulster after picking up a knock at the end of last week. Connacht’s Finlay Bealham will stay with the squad having provided additional cover in Murrayfield.

Ireland Squad Round 5 – 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 98 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps



Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps