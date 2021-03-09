Leinster and Munster learn their Heineken Champions Cup opponents

LEINSTER Rugby will host Toulon at the RDS in the last 16 stage of the Heineken Champions Cup at the start of next month, while Munster will welcome Toulouse to Thomond Park.

Leinster's game with the French Top 14 giants will take place on the weekend of April 2-4, Easter weekend.

Munster, Racing 92, Leinster, Wasps and Bordeaux-Bègles were guaranteed home matches in the Round of 16 draw following the two rounds of pool fixtures held before Christmas.

Four-time European Cup winners Leinster had defeated the Northampton Saints in Dublin and Montpellier at the GGL Stadium in their two pool fixtures.

It was also confirmed that should Leinster overcome Toulon at the start of next month, Leo Cullen's charges will be away to the winners of the Exeter Chiefs vs Lyon tie in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup are scheduled for the weekend April 9-11, a week after the last 16 games are staged.

The exact dates, venues and kick-off times of the Round of 16 matches will be announced shortly following the draws.

The full Heineken Champions Cup last 16 draw is:

Munster Rugby v Toulouse

La Rochelle v Gloucester

Wasps v Clermont Auvergne

Lyon v Exeter Chiefs

Leinster Rugby v Toulon

Bordeaux Begles v Bristol

Racing 92 v Edinburgh

Sale v Scarlets

Heineken Champions Cup 1/4 final draw:

Exeter Chiefs or Lyon v Leinster or Toulon

Wasps or Clermont v Munster or Toulouse

Gloucester or La Rochelle v Scarlets or Sale Sharks

Bordeaux or Bristol Bears v Racing 92 or Edinburgh