Louth LGFA Review Committee pro active in virtual talks over future of Ladies football in the county

A Louth LGFA review committee is making great progress, according to the county board secretary Angela O’Neill.

A committee comprised of Chair Brian Lynch (Development Officer), ex county players Orla Kirk and Bronagh McGrane, Orlaith Nugent (Newtown Blues), Bob Doheny (Louth GAA County Secretary) Sean McLean (Louth GAA Vice Chairman) and Andrew Griffith (Clan Na Gael) was set up by Louth LGFA chairman Liam O’Neill with the near weekly Zoom meetings described as very “pro-active”.

“The purpose of this group is to have a root and branch review of the structures within Louth LGFA with a view to bringing things within club and county to the next level” stated the secretary.

“For example, competition structures from underage to adult, recruitment of referees, retention of players, assisting county management at all levels, sideline behaviour and strong club-school links are some of what is being examined.”

The group are working on formulating a discussion document comprising of what they propose, while a club forum will be called to discuss their findings once all dialogue avenues have been exhausted by the committee.

“It will not be a quick fix solution but more of a long-term plan for the county. I am sure you will accept that a lot of time and effort is being put into this and I look forward to when it is finalised, as we all hope it will be of great benefit to all within the county.”