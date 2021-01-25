Louth's Brigid of Faughart Festival is going online

The Brigid of Faughart Festival is inviting people to join in their online celebration of Brigid, Goddess and Saint to celebrate Lá Fhéile Bhríde and the festival of Imbolc 2021.

There have been many cancelled events in recent times but the Brigid of Faughart Festival on February 1st 2021 will not be one of them.

The event team would like to assure people that the Brigid’s Day celebrations will take place and that spring is indeed on its way.

At 8pm on the evening of the 1st of February the Brigid of Faughart Festival in association with An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk will host ‘Cruinniú Lá Fhéile Bhríde – Gathering Under Brigid’s Mantle’, marking the 14th year of the festival and perhaps one of the most important to date.

Speaking on behalf of the festival group Dolores Whelan said: “This year of course we will be delivering the festival events in a different, yet effective, way – inspired by Brigid who always found a way.

"We look forward to presenting a joyful evening of music, art, meditations and talks to celebrate Brigid’s Day, and the return of her vibrant energy of springtime and new beginnings.

"We trust that this event will bring much needed hope and courage into our world today.”

Contributors on the night will include traditional artist Pádraigín Ní Uallacháin, Soprano Eve Bourton and Harpist Chuchung, Celtic spiritual teacher Dolores Whelan and Aura-Soma colour practitioner May Coyle will speak about Brigid and her gifts.

There will also be uplifting poetry from Siobhan Mac Mahon, performances by Elaine Ní Chiardha, and Visiual Artists Tara Carroll and Niamh Hannaford, as well as a guided meditation to meet with Brigid on this special night lead by intuitive coach Geraldine Whelan.

Paul Hayes, Director of An Táin Arts Centre said: "We are delighted to be working with the Brigid of Faughart festival again this year.

"We are really excited to be hosting their online celebration of Brigid.

"Although it is a very challenging time for the Arts, events such as these can reach a lot more people internationally.'

On behalf of the Brigid of Faughart Festival team Dolores said: “We hope that many of the people who read this piece will join us on Monday night to celebrate Brigid’s Day and the coming of springtime after a long hard winter.”

Tickets are €10 plus €1.50 booking fee and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre box office on 042 933 2332 and online at www.antain.ie

Other traditional ways to celebrate Brigid’s Day including information on Brat Bhride, cross making with Roisin Cotter, and walking in pilgrimage style to Faughart and other sacred places that are within your 5km, are posted on the Brigid of Faughart Facebook page and Instagram account, and on the festival website www.brigidoffaughart.ie