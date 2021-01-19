New managing editor appointed at the Dundalk Democrat

Michelle O’Keeffe has been appointed Managing Editor of the Dundalk Democrat.

From the town, Michelle brings a wealth of experience to the role which begins with immediate effect.

A former student of Trinity College Dublin, she achieved an MA in Journalism in DCU and has worked for many national titles.

Most of her career was with the Irish Daily Mail, where she worked as a Senior Journalist and Assistant News Editor on the publication.

“I am delighted to welcome Michelle to the Dundalk Democrat and the Iconic News local newspaper group,” said Editorial Operations Director of Iconic News, Brian Keyes.

“An extremely competent journalist with many years of experience, I am sure Michelle will make a great success of her new role, and I wish her well,” he added.

Speaking about her appointment, Michelle said: "It is a huge honour for me to be taking over from David Lynch as editor.

“I am excited to continue the great work both David and the team have been doing reporting on the important issues within our community.

“I am privileged to be part of providing a voice to our community and sharing the stories of local people."

Founded in 1849, The Dundalk Democrat has for over 170 years served the people of Louth faithfully and has been an integral part of the week for its loyal readers for many years.

As all publishers look at new ways to maintain and indeed increase their readership, the success of the newspaper's website, dundalkdemocrat.ie has ensured that the news from the newsroom in Dundalk is being read by more people than ever before and all over the world.