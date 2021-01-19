Dundalk artists team up for online event

Creative Spark and Art as Exchange (AAEX) have teamed up for an online event which will see artists discuss how they managed to navigate the Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 from a creative perspective.

The creative hub at Clontygora Drive in Muirhevnamor annually hosts a day-long event in January as part of the nationwide First Fortnight initiative which explores mental health issues through the arts and creativity.

This year due to the current lockdown restrictions this has not been able to go ahead as usual but Creative Spark and members of the local art group AAEX are bringing an event online tomorrow, Wednesday.

“Over the last years, Creative Spark has held an event every January in the context of the First Fortnight mental health awareness campaign, at which artists, writers, musicians or just anybody who felt like it was invited to present their creative practices or talk about what it means to them to be creative”, a spokeswoman for Creative Spart said on the Facebook page.

“Alongside this, practical arts activities were provided, many by AAEX (Art as Exchange).

“Unfortunately, this can’t happen this year, but Creative Spark and AAEX have teamed up to provide a shorter online event, at which AAEX artists and members of the Creative Spark Print Studio present, how they managed to navigate 2020 from a creative perspective.

“And yes there will also be a practical activity anybody can join in, so have some drawing tools or paint and brushes at the ready.”

The online event will take place on Wednesday January 20th at 7 pm.

Anyone wishing to join in with the free online event can TAP HERE.

People are also invited to view their online exhibition of works by the artists in their virtual gallery which will run from Wednesday, January 20 to February 20, 2021 by TAPPING HERE.

Creative Spark also hosted its former artist-in-residence and current print studio member Naoimh Larkin in a workshop with the First Fortnight Festival which was a great success and sold out on all four dates.