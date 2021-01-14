Louth hurling boss supports Dundalk petition to have Covid-19 vaccines rolled out by pharmacies

Louth senior hurling manager and 2020 Lory Meagher Cup winner Paul McCormack is supporting a Dundalk Democrat petition to have Covid-19 vaccines rolled out in pharmacies.

The Dundalk Democrat, along with its sister titles in the Iconic Newspaper group, is backing local pharmacies to deliver the Covid 19 vaccines to our communities. They have launched a petition to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

In supporting the campaign, Paul said: "It would be great to see the vaccine rolled out nationally via the pharmacy network.

"They are very active in every community in the country and would help assist the country in the battle to beat this virus and return to some sort of normality."

TAP HERE TO SIGN THE PETITION

With soaring cases and hospital admissions, the need for an effective vaccine rollout to see our community open up once again will be vital. Louth has the second-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Ireland, currently standing at 2,302.1, well above the national average of 1,410.3. The vaccine rollout in the county began among nursing home residents and healthcare staff last week but there is widespread public frustration at the perceived slow pace of Ireland's rollout.

To that end, Iconic Newspapers, publisher of the Dundalk Democrat, have started a petition - http://chng.it/dsbxr4gy - to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly so the people of Louth can let the government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered straight to our local communities - through our local pharmacies who have a track record of administering flu vaccines.

“Talking to all our editors, while Covid 19 is dominating news coverage, and will continue to do so, with a vaccine there is hope. But many believe that it could be done better, that we are lagging behind and want more information on what is happening. It is obvious why we need a vaccine. We now know what needs to be done. It’s all about the how and the when now,” said Brian Keyes, Editorial Operations Director for Iconic Newspapers.

“We need to put our communities front and centre in this rollout, and that means local pharmacies. They are still open, still there for locals, and they have a proven track record with administering the flu vaccine. Between pharmacists and GPs, 1.1m flu vaccines have been administered since September last. They are trusted, and that’s important. They need PPE, they need to be informed and they need to lead the charge.

“We can’t be left behind, in particular our rural communities. In many villages, a pharmacy is one of the few places open, and it’s important for communities. The AstraZeneca vaccine will hopefully be here in a matter of weeks, but we need to plan now, we need to give people hope and the government needs to get our pharmacies involved right away,” he added.

“It’s the only thing people are talking about, and there is frustration when we see rollouts in other countries moving ahead at pace. We know what we can do here and the potential that pharmacies, in particular, have to lead the rollout. We need to get back to meeting family and friends again, to playing together again, back to school, opening up our businesses again. Enjoying the simple pleasures. We have started a petition, calling for our pharmacies to lead the charge in getting this vaccine to our communities. You can comment on the Dundalk Democrat Facebook, or follow us on Twitter - #bestshot.”