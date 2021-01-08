€376,000 funding boost for Louth towns and villages

Louth will receive funding of €376,050 for projects under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme, it has been confirmed.

Senator John McGahon said: “This funding is extremely welcome news for Louth, especially residents of Dromiskin, Carlingford, Stabbannon and Blackrock.

“I am delighted that Carlingford has received funding of €100,000 for the repair of the medieval boundary wall at Carlingford Heritage Centre and refurbishment of the public toilets in the village.

"Thanks to the hard work and continued efforts of Cllr Maria Doyle, Blackrock has received €100,000 for improvements to footpaths along Rock Road and the addition of a looped walkway.

"Dromiskin has received €100,00 for the Development of a looped footpath with associated works and lighting.

"Meanwhile, Stabannon has received €76,050 for the provision of footpaths and lighting in the village.

“These excellent initiatives are will ensure our smaller towns and villages are more attractive and sustainable places in which to live and work.

“The funding, allocated under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, is a key part of the Action Plan for Rural Development and the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Programme for Rural Regeneration.

“The benefit of previous funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is now being felt countrywide and I am delighted today that even more areas in Louth will benefit from the funding.

“Almost €68 million has now been approved for more than 830 projects across the country under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme since it was introduced in the second half of 2016, with more than 600 of these approved since the Action Plan for Rural Development was launched in January 2017.”

“I want to thank the Louth County Council for engaging with local communities in these instances to help them to identify good projects which have merited support.

“The Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland is further underscored through the €1 billion Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which complements the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and provides an opportunity to deliver more integrated and ambitious projects which will further support the revitalisation of our rural towns and villages," Senator McGahon concluded.