Louth punter lands incredible 33,000/1 bet for big windfall

A punter in Louth was left in shock on Tuesday night when four lucky numbers saw them collect a whopping five-figure amount on the EuroMillions.

The anonymous customer had placed the winning bet in a BoyleSports shop in advance of Tuesday evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw, on the four numbers 1, 2, 46 and 50.

The winning wager cost just €0.50 cent and when all four numbers rolled out of the machine, they smashed mammoth odds of 33,000/1.

The stunning run of luck meant the lucky Louth punter started their year richer to the tune of a mega €16,500.50.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to our customer in Louth who was aiming at high odds, but was rewarded handsomely for their ambition. They have kicked off 2021 with a €16,500.50 bonus and we wish them the best of luck with their winnings.”