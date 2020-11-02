Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, November 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Brendan Manning, Dundalk, Louth / Phibsboro, Dublin / Athlone, Westmeath

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Castleross Nursing Home, 31st October 2020. Brendan, beloved husband of Kathleen (née Mullen), dear father of Ciarán (Dublin), Yvonne Horkan, (Castlebar), Paul (Dublin), Eoin (Dundalk), Ann Marie Keane (Dundalk), Kevin (Dublin) and the late baby Patrick and loving grandad of Shaun, Conor, Eimear, Cathal, Niall, Kye, Siobhán, Megan, Sinéad, Ciara, Aedín, Darragh, Cillian, Shane and Aoife and the late baby Ellen, brother of Dympna, Gerry, Elsie, Frank, Nuala and the late Ida, Muriel, and Maureen. Brendan will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law John and Dermot, daughters in law Marian, Celine, Sharon and Katherine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions, Brendan’s Funeral Mass and burial will be attended by family and close friends only, with a limit of 25 on Tuesday at 3pm in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, and can be viewed www.churchservices.ie/haggardstown.

His funeral cortège will pass his family home at 2.40pm on Tuesday on the way to the church. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page.

The death has occurred of Kevin McGinley, Meenacharvey, Carrick, Donegal / Dundalk, Louth

Kevin, passed away, peacefully, after a short illness, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Much loved brother of Pádraig, Seán, Peter, Enda, Máire (Philadelphia) and Anna (California). He will be sadly missed by his sisters in law, his brothers in law, nieces and nephews and a large circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Funeral arrangements to follow

Due to HSE & Government guidelines House, Wake & Burial are private to family and close friends. Should you wish to send condolences to the family you can do so in the condolences section below.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Hospice Suite, in Killybeg’s Community Hospital, through Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

The McGinley family would like to thank you all for your kind support and your understanding at this difficult time. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Bernard (Benny) McDonnell, Kilsaran, Louth

Peacefully at Castleross Nursing Home, Carrickmacross, surrounded by his family. Benny, beloved husband of Maureen (née Fagan) and loving father of Sandra, Belinda and Fionnuala. Predeceased by his son Martin, daughter Sharon, sister Mary and brother Willie. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, grandchildren Sophie, Matthew, Ciarán, Jessica and Olivia, sons-in-law Philip and Robert, brother George, sisters Margaret, Bridget, Phyllis and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for Benny will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

The death has occurred of Lily Morrissey (née Kerr), Crescent One, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital 30th October 2020. Lily, daughter of the late Thomas and Eileen Kerr, Hughes Park, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dear mother of Michelle, James and Adel and granny of Patrick, Trafford, Leon, Shanice, Róisín, and Rory and great grandchild Ellie and sister of Anne, Eileen, Marcella, Paul, Siobhán and the late Martin, Peter, Mary, Thomas and Phil. Lily will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great granddaughter, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions Lily’s Funeral Mass and burial will be attended by family and close friends only with a limit of 25 on Tuesday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Cathedral and can be viewed on www.churchservices.ie/dundalkstpatrick

Her funeral cortège will pass her family home at 10.40am on Tuesday on the way to the church.

The death has occurred of May Murtagh (née English), St. Fursey’s Terrace, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. 31st October 2020. May was predeceased by her husband Peter, son Peter (Jnr) and daughter Miriam her brothers Patsy, Tom, William, Michael, Joseph and sister Beda. May will be sadly missed by her loving family, children Donal, Liam, Nuala, Artie, grandchildren David, Elaine, Christopher, Stephen, Donal, John and James, great grandchildren Adam, Liadh and Noah, son in law Michael, daughters in law Joan and Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions, May’s Funeral Mass and burial will be attended by family and close friends only with a limit of 25 on Monday at 2pm in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, and can be viewed www.churchservices.ie/haggardstown

Her funeral cortège will leave her home at 1.40pm on Monday on the way to the church.

The death has occurred of Frank keenan, Glebe, Inniskeen, Louth / Inniskeen, Monaghan

Unexpectedly in Portarlington. Beloved son of Oliver and Frances, much loved and cherished father of Paul, Oisín, Jim and Leah. Sadly missed by his wife Brenda and granchildren Paul and Jack. Dear brother of Eamonn, Patrick, Dessie and Catherine. Deeply regretted by nieces, nephews, sisters-in law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his family home, Glebe, Inniskeen, Co. Monaghan, until removal Sunday the 1st of November, at 10.30 am to the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen, arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Inniskeen.

Due to current Government guidelines, Franks Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember Frank by being present on route, socially distanced, on Sunday, November 1st, as Frank is brought from his home in Inniskeen, via the Glebe, Candlefort, Riverside, Deery's terrace, St. Daigh's Terrace and Edenamo, to Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen, for 11 am Requiem Mass and afterwards for burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Siobhán McKeever, Annie’s Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in The Louth County Hospital. 30th October 2020. Siobhán much loved daughter of the late Brian and Rose Mc Keever, Seatown, Dundalk and dear sister of Gráinne Kavanagh, Úna, Brían and Ronan. Siobhán will be sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions Siobhan’s Mass and burial will be attended by family and close friends only with a limit of 25 on Sunday at 1pm in St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry and can be viewed on

www.faughartparish.ie

Her funeral cortège will pass the pub on the way to the church.

The death has occurred of Jimmy McGeough, Cortial, Kilkerley., Dundalk, Louth / Inniskeen, Monaghan

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 30th October 2020. Jimmy much loved husband of Maureen née Mc Elroy, dear father of Seamus, Maria, Patricia, Thomas, Clare, Donal, Eugene, Andrew, Adrienne, and Freda and brother of Julia, and Agnes, the late Thomas, Minnie, Eddie, Mairead, Kathleen, Petie and Paddy. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government guidelines of a limit of 25 family in the Church and Cemetery, Jimmy’s Funeral will take place privately in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, at 11am on Monday and can be viewed on www.ourladyqueenofpeacepa.org

There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Jimmys cortège will leave the family home on Monday morning, on the way to the Church. Please keep your social distance.