Dundalk students let their creative musical juices flow

LMETB’s Creative Interventions Project ran a very successful three-week programme in partnership with Music Generation Louth in Colaiste Ris for the school’s TY students.

Over 70 students learnt a variety of music skills and also interacted with music from different cultures as a means of breaking down barriers. The students were expertly guided throughout the project by Music Generation Louth tutors Paul Campbell and Conor Walsh.

Irene Lawless, the TY Co-ordinator in Colaiste Ris said: “Our Transition Year students really loved this course because it allowed them to use their creativity to make their own tracks. It was a really enjoyable way of learning outside of the classroom.”

It is now widely recognised even among the peace building community that creativity allows us to move beyond what exists today towards something new and unknowable tomorrow. Creative Interventions aims to develop more than skills, it tries to change young people’s thinking by creative output.

John Paul Lederach, one of the world’s foremost Peace Building theorists states in his book The Moral Imagination: 'we must think of ourselves as artists'. Lederach writes that 'creativity is the seed that holds the key to breaking cycles of destructive conflict'.

Music Generation Louth is a music education service that provides a range of opportunities throughout the county for children and young people to learn music. LMETB’s Creative Interventions Songlines project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).The Project acknowledged the support of Louth County Council. Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.