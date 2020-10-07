REPORTS: Louth GAA Division 1 round up

GERALDINES....................1-12

DREADNOTS.....................0-10

A first half goal from Jack Reid helped Geraldines maintain their unbeaten record in Division 1A with a five-point victory on Saturday night.

The only goal of the game proved decisive at Haggardstown as the hosts held off the challenge of Dreadnots to remain top of the table.

It was another disappointing outing for the Clogherhead men who suffered a third defeat in as many outings despite being in contention for much of the game.

In what proved to be an even first half the Gers always had the better of things and they went in at the break with a 1-6 to 0-6 thanks to Reid’s goal.

The second period saw points from Pepe Smith and Craig Shevlin keep the Dreadnots very much in contention but the Geraldines were not to be denied and made sure of the win with the help of points from Jim McEneaney and Shane O’Hanlon.

GERALDINES: Sean McEneaney; Ryan Trainor, Dan Corcoran, Paul Clarke; Gareth Neacy, Jack Traynor 0-1, Tiarnan Hand; Jim McEneaney 0-8, Paddy Hoey; Feidhelm Joyce, Josh Arrowsmith, Fearghal McDonald; Jack Reid 1-0, Shane O’Hanlon 0-3, David O’Connell. Sub: Nicky Mackin.

DREADNOTS: Ciaran Cunningham; Brian Gargan, Derek Shevlin, Aaron Scully; Anthony Williams, Cian McEvoy, Barry Faulkner; Pepe Smith 0-2, Craig Shevlin 0-3; Pat Lynch, Peter Kirwan 0-4, Anthony Lynch, Jay Hughes, Nathan Sutherland 0-1, Carl Monaghan. Subs: Anthony Lynch for C Lynch, Dean Hyland for P Lynch, Ciaran Finnegan for N Sutherland, Ronan Califf for P Kirwan.

NEWTOWN BLUES............8-10

MATTOCK RANGERS..........2-6

Newtown Blues underlined their firepower once again with a brilliant performance that saw them put eight goals past Mattock Rangers at Newfoundwell on Sunday afternoon.

Ciaran Downey led the way for the winners as he finished with four to his name while Daire Nally, John Kermode, Emmet Carolan and Ian Connor also hit the back of the net.

The victory keeps alive the Blues hopes of claiming the Division 1 title as they remain two points behind leaders St Marys after three games. Mattock are now four points off the pace with just two points from their opening three games.

The Blues began the game in fine form and Downey caught the eye in the first half as he rattled in four goals before the break while John Kermode and Daire Nally also hit the net to see their side lead comfortably at the break.

Mattock were struggling to contain the Blues but managed to hit back with a series of scores.

The Blues were well in control in the second half and although the Collon side added to their score, a comeback was never on the cards and the Blues sealed a big win with further goals from Ian Connor and Emmet Carolan.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Ronan Brown; Kevin Carr, Thomas Costello, Paul Moore; John Connolly, Emmet Carolan 1-0, Jamie Kelly 0-1, Ian Connor 1-0, Ciaran Cluskey Kelly 0-1; Cormac McWilliams 0-1, Daire Nally 1-1, Conor Moore; Ross Nally 0-3, John Kermode 1-1, Ciaran Downey 4-1. Subs: Conor Ayson, Hugh McGinn, Lorcan McQuillan 0-1, James Moore, Cormac McQuillan.

SEAN O’MAHONYS............2-8

COOLEY KICKHAMS..........0-10

The Sean O'Mahonys returned to Division one league action with a four-point victory over a gallant Cooley Kickhams on the Point Road on Sunday afternoon.

In extremely wet conditions throughout, the rain finally stopped shortly before the final whistle, as both teams struggled at times with the greasy ball. Shorn of many of the squad from the last Championship match, the home side drew first blood when Terry Kelly's shot from the right wing landed on the back off the crossbar for the first white flag.

While the visitors had the better of the first half, kicking seven points in total, two well taken frees from Barry Mackin and tremendous score from play from Stephen Kilcoyne left three points in it at the break.

On the resumption the lads from the Quay were certainly alive and were level in five minutes thanks to a long range effort from Thomas Rice, a Kilcoyne free followed by another great score from the ever reliable Stephen Kilcoyne from the right wing.

With the wind now in their sails, Conor Martin gathered the ball in midfield before finding John O'Brien on top of the left, he played a crisp one-two with Thomas Rice before fisting the ball across the square for the waiting Stephen Fisher to palm it into the net.

A couple of minutes later Conor Martin found Terry Kelly on the '45' who drew the tackler before floating the ball to Stephen Kilcoyne who rifled the ball high in the net, to complete the turnaround and leave the O'Mahony's lads two goals clear11 minutes into the second half.

As the underfoot conditions deteriorated and the home side played a more possession based game. The visitors did kick another three points before the end, while a Thomas Rice free was the sole response to leave the O’Mahonys four point winners.

SEAN O’MAHONYS: Eddie Maguire; Robbie Galligan, Chris O'Neill, Kian McEvoy; Ben McLaughlin, Shane Brennan, Keith McLaughlin; Conor Martin, Conor Finnegan; Terry Kelly 0-1, Stephen Fisher 1-0, Thomas Rice 0-2; Stephen Kilcoyne 1-3, John O'Brien, Barry Mackin 0-2. Subs: Sean Matthews, Adam McKenna.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Cian Rogan; Luke White, Eoin McDaid, Cormac McGuigan; Ross Magennis, Patrick McGrath, Gerry Malone; Peter Thornton, Fearghal Malone; Emmet Rogan, Patrick Sheelan, Emmet McGuigan; Declan Sheelan, Michael Carron, Aoghain McGuinness. Subs: J Mee, P Johnston, P Shields, J Quinn.

ST PATRICKS...................2-14

ST BRIDES.......................0-15

Goals from Jack Murphy and Gavin Meally helped St Patricks to a five-point victory over St Brides in Knockbridge on Sunday evening.

The Intermediate Champions went into the game hoping to remain level at the top of the table but they lost out to a Pats side who got themselves back into contention thanks to this win.

Although the Pats opened the scoring through Dessie Finnegan, the Brides showed not ill-effects from their championship celebrations as they reeled off five of the next six points.

The Pats got back into the game with points from Eoin O’Connor and Meally only for the Brides to hit back through Paddy Reilly and Sean Marry to lead by four coming up to the break.

However, the Pats had time to get back on terms as a ‘45’ from the impressive keeper Martin McEneaney was followed by a Murphy goal to level the game at 1-6 to 0-9.

The teams traded points in the third quarter and the game was very much in the balance entering the closing stages. It was the Pats who found the extra bit of energy and boosted by Meally’s goal on 51 minutes they went on to win by five.

ST PATRICKS: Martin McEneaney 0-1; Kevin Toner, Rory Duffy, Cormac Barry; Conor Grogan, Darren O’Hanlon, Ciaran Murphy; Dessie Finnegan 0-1, Martin Breen; Gavin Meally 1-4, Jack Murphy 0-1, Aidan McCann; Leonard Gray 0-1, Eoin O’Connor 0-5, Jody Keenan. Subs: Gavin Gregory 0-1, Stephen Toner, James Savage.

ST BRIDES: Adam Plunkett; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Mark Hoey; Aaron Devin, Mick Keane, Darren Bailey; James Costello 0-1, Paddy Reilly 0-6; Sean Brennan 0-1, Sean Marry 0-3, Emmet Kirk 0-2; Ciaran Deane, Neil Thornton 0-1, Laurence Steen. Subs: Niall Brennan for D Bailey, Kevin Hearty 0-1 for N Thornton.

ST MARYS.......................2-13

ST FECHINS......................1-9

St Fechins recommenced their Division 1 league campaign away to county senior finalists St Marys on a very wet Sunday afternoon but it was the Ardee side who took the spoils.

The hosts started the brightest kicking the first two points but then the Fechins best player on the day Niall Devlin kicked three points in a row and Joe Corrigan added another to extend their lead.

A defensive mix up let in Ardee for a soft goal for Ronan Carroll and he added a free to push them further ahead. Conor Haughney sauntered up the field for the best score of the day which was worked all the way up from Niall Mc Donnell’s short kick out and at half time St Marys were leading by 1-3 to 0-5.

Again, Devlin opened the scoring but the hosts then woke from their final disappointment to kick five points in a row before Devlin scored a great goal after shunting aside his marker and burying it in the roof of the net.

The game then went into a lull as conditions worsened with Fechins going scoreless from the 10th to the 27th minute and Ardee just adding two points as both defences were on top.

A second Ardee goal from Paraic McKenny killed off the contest although the Fechins to their credit kept going scoring three very good points from the boots of Ryan Walsh, Adam O’ Neill and Ronan Holcroft.

ST MARYS: Alan McGauley; Jay Crawley, Karl Faulkner, Conor Keenan; Niall Eccles, Donal McKenny Eimhin Keenan; Robbie Leavy 0-1, Liam Jackson 0-4; Jonathan Commins, Ciaran Keenan Kian Moran 0-1; Mark Fay 0-1, Ronan Carroll 1-4, Paudy Clarke. Sub: Luke Matthews 0-2, Paraic McKenny 1-0.

ST FECHINS: Niall McDonnell; Niall McCabe, David Lally, Danny Burnell; Conor Haughney (0-1), Dylan Rice, Adam O’Neill (0-1); Bevan Duffy, Eoin Hackett; Alex Smith, Colm O’Neill, Ronan Holcroft (0-1); David Collier, Joe Corrigan (0-1), Niall Devlin (1-4). Subs: Matthew Flanagan for A Smith; Adam Kirwan for E Hackett, Ryan Walsh (0-1) for D Collier, Brian Devlin for C O’Neill, Cian Gorman for C Haughney.

NH MAIRTIN..................0-21

ST MOCHTAS....................1-14

Newly crowned County Champions, Nh Mairtin, recovered from a slow start as they hit back to record a four-point victory over St Mochtas at Monasterboice on Saturday evening.

In a lively contest, the hosts looked to be suffering from the effects of their victory celebrations but in the second half they got into their stride and came out on top against a gallant Louth Village outfit.

The result leaves the Jocks still in contention for a league and championship double while the Mochtas remain at the foot of the Division 1B table with three defeats from as many outings.

It was looking promising for the visitors in the opening stages as they raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead with Declan Byrne and Jamie Farrell on the scoreboard. Although Sam Mulroy the responded for the Mairtins, the Mochtas were very much in command when Gerry Garland’s goal saw them lead by 1-7 to 0-4 entering the closing ten minutes of the half.

However, the Jocks raised their game before the break and with Mulroy, JP Rooney, Thomas Sullivan and Stephen Campbell finding the target they had cut the gap to 1-8 to 0-9 at half time.

That trend continued in the third quarter as they hit back to level before Conor Whelan put them ahead for the first time on 40 minutes.

Byrne and Ciaran McMahon tried to keep the Mochtas in the game but the Mairtins finished the stronger and scores from Mark Whelan, Tom Gray, and Sean Healy clinched the victory.

NH MAIRTIN: Craig Lynch; Eoin Wright, Thomas Sullivan 0-1, Mark Whelan 0-1; John Clutterbuck 0-1, Conor Smyth, Conor Morgan; Sam Mulroy 0-6, Evan Whelan; Sean Healy 0-2, Stephen Campbell 0-3, Paul Berrill; Brian McQuillan, JP Rooney 0-4, Conor Whelan 0-2. Subs: Jamie Mulholland for C Lynch, Conor Healy for J Clutterbuck, Tom Gray 0-1 for B McQuillan, Adam Winters for E Wright, Mark McCullough for JP Rooney.

ST MOCHTAS: Darren McMahon; David Lennon, Liam Lawlor, Andrew Lennon; Stephen McCooey, Ben Goss, Conor Garland 1-0; Gerry Garland 0-1, Ciaran McMahon 0-1; Jamie Farrell, Philip Englishby, Craig Lennon 0-2; Cormac Smyth 0-1, Declan Byrne 0-7, Ciaran Byrne 0-2. Subs: Andrew English for P Englishby, Barry Mulholland for B Goss, Eamonn O’Neill for J Farrell, Brendan Duff for C Smyth, Paddy Duffy for L Lawlor.