Louth gardai appeal for witnesses after 'suspected arson incident'

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a suspected arson incident in Drogheda last night.



At approximately 9.40pm Gardaí and fire services we alerted to a fire at a house in Laurence’s Park, Drogheda. Three Units of Fire Brigade attended the scene. The occupants of the house, a woman (30) and her three young children were removed from the house safely and assessed by Ambulance personnel at the scene. They did not require hospital treatment.



The fire was quickly brought under control but considerable damage was caused to the property.

An investigation into all of the circumstances of the fire has commenced, the scene is currently preserved for forensic examination, no arrests have been made to date and enquires ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.