Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, August 10, 2020

The death has occurred of Margaret Maguire (née O'Brien), Patrick Street, Dundalk, Louth / Drogheda, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Benny, much loved mother of Loretta, Eilish, Fergus, Marina, Eleanor and the late Benedict and dear sister of Mary, Teresa and the late Peter, Joey, Eddie, Paddy, Oliver, Johnny and Mickey. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation and the Alzheimer Society

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Margaret's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only. The Mass will be livestreamed on Monday, 10th August at 11am.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, as Margaret is brought from Quinn's Funeral Home, via Patrick Street, to St. Nicholas' Church for Mass and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patricia Mc Ardle, Dublin / Blackrock, Louth / Broomfield, Monaghan

Peacefully on 7th August 2020 in the supportive care of Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda. Patricia, beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Bridget Mc Ardle, dear sister of Bernadette (Bertie) Treacy, and the late Kathleen, Jimmy, Molly (Sr Mary Anne), Betty Ward, Mona (Sr. Monica). Beloved Aunt, wise mentor and dearest friend of Shane Treacy, Marina Ní Threasaigh O Neill, Jimmy Treacy and Mona Metcalfe. She will be sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Puisse t-elle-reposer en paix

In keeping with Government Guidelines regarding public gatherings, Patricia’s Funeral will be private for family and close friends. Patricia’s Funeral is on Monday 10th August at 11 am in St Patrick’s Church Broomfield and can be accessed on 102.4FM.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Markey (née Birch), Carroll Mead and formerly of Road Two Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Peacefully in the loving care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tom, grandson Neil, son in-law Don, She will be sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Niall (USA), Arlene, Brendan, Marguerite and Derrick, sister Rita McMahon, son in-law PJ, daughters in-law Dora, Susan and Stacey, grandchildren Cassandra, Christopher, Patrick, Sarah, Luke, Anna and Robyn, great-grandson Caolán, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace