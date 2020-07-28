Donating blood is a family affair for Louth man Liam

Local man Liam McCormack has been donating blood for many years now. It has, he says, been a tradition within his family for many years - handed down from his father to him.

But only recently, as he neared an incredible 100 pints donated, did he fully realise just how important and vital his small gift can be.

“One nurse told me I have the blood type known as ‘assess’ - meaning it's suitable for young children or infants, therefore its first line of dispatch will always be to a hospital for sick children,” explains Liam.

He wears this piece of information with a genuine sense of pride, and why shouldn’t he. Last week, Liam reached his 100th pint donated milestone. He takes us back to where it all began.

“By and large, this was a practice in our household that was handed down from father to son. When we were young I remember my dad bringing us home these red pencils with the pelican logo and also written on the pencil was ‘the owner is a donor’, as soon as I was 18 my dad took me along with him, I can remember it so well.”

Liam continues: “It was in the Parochial Hall in Ardee. I had no idea what to expect and the more I would ask my dad , the more he’d answer ‘wait and see’. So that left me with no choice other than to wait and see. When I look back now I do have to say it was a piece of cake.

“The staff were very helpful as they always have been, and before you head off they would always say please call again. back then I think it was only every six months that the blood transfusion came.”

Each step towards reaching the century of donations, seems to signify another moment in his life.

“I can remember I was very near my 10th pint and my dad was heading to Dublin for an evening to receive an award for his 50th pint and I was saying to myself that I'll never see 50 pint donations.”

Liam adds: “When I look back now, when I did get to 50 pint donations - I think it may have been in November 2002 - getting to 100 pints seemed so far away.”

The personal tally may be something he delights in, but he knows the reality of what he has been contributing to is much greater.

“It is good to reach this milestone, but it's not all about achieving a 50th goal or a 100 goal, it means far more to me to think you have helped to save someone’s life.”

Changes in both technology and communication has seen an increase in awareness about the vital importance of blood donations. Liam explains.

“Over the last few years, if your blood is required at any theatre, the blood transfusion service will text you and let you know your donation has just been allocated to wherever and they will also tell you the name of the hospital. That text itself, there are no words to describe that feeling that your donation has just helped to save someone's life.”

The next generation within the McCormack household will continue to carry the flame, says Liam.

“Just like my dad, in times to come I will encourage my daughter Leah to become a blood donor.

“For now I would encourage young people to really think hard, if they want to play their part in helping to fight this present pandemic, get behind the frontline worker. After all, they are doing more than their share and they need our support in so many ways and especially blood donations.”

Liam references a TV advertisement which struck a chord with him, and can be reappropriated to help further his message.

“Last year there was a TV advert regarding mobile phones, as in getting people to pay attention on the roads, and the slogan was ‘it won’t kill you to put it away’, likewise with a pint of blood - it won’t kill you to donate one pint. Young people over 18, please think again - your donation could save a life and least of all, a young child's life.”