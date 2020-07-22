Close to home! €49m EuroMillions jackpot ticket sold in Leinster

The National Lottery is asking its EuroMillions players in Leinster to check their online accounts and emails today after the National Lottery confirmed that the winner of Tuesday night’s €49,564,587 EuroMillions jackpot was an online player.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Leinster ticket holder who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their life-altering prize.

The winning ticket was a €2.50 Normal Play selection, meaning that the lucky player selected their own winning numbers to scoop this win of a lifetime.

The winning numbers are: 14, 15, 24, 29, 42 and the Lucky Stars are 02, 04.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This lucky ticket holder in Leinster has woken up this morning to an email to confirm that they are the lucky winner of last night’s €49.5 million EuroMillions jackpot.

"We are still waiting to hear from this winner so we are encouraging all of our online user’s in Leinster to check their accounts and emails and if they are the winner, to get in touch so we can officially begin the prize claims process.

"€49.5 million really is a life changing sum of money so we will be carefully guiding this winner through this prize claims process over the course of the coming weeks to ensure that they are fully prepared when claiming this massive prize.”

The National Lottery has also confirmed that it has begun the process of drawing down the jackpot funds from the other nine participating lotteries in the EuroMillions community and expects to be in a position to be able to pay out the €49,564,587 prize next week.

This is the second EuroMillions jackpot win in Ireland this year and is the 16th time the jackpot has been won in Ireland since the EuroMillions game began in 2004. So far in 2020, the National Lottery has made 19 brand new millionaires through the Lotto, EuroMillions and Daily Million games.

Here is the roll call of the 16 lucky Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners to date:

July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

July 2008: A lucky player from Co. Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary.

June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin.

June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a EuroMillions jackpot worth over €187 million. A Dublin player earned half of the jackpot and picked up over €93 million.

September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre

June 2018: 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co. Tipperary share a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in Co. Tipperary.

February 2019: The Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Reilly’s Daybreak in Naul, Co. Dublin.

February 2020: A Co. Mayo family shared the €17 million jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Mulroy’s Londis Store in Castlebar.

July 2020: Online account registered in Leinster wins €49.5 million jackpot.

