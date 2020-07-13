Rare opportunity to access Louth Fea estate in Carrickmacross

Lough Fea estate, the home of the Shirley family in Carrickmacross, will be open to the public on Sunday July 26. This is a rare chance to visit the estate with access to the Great Hall, The Private Church, Lake and a ramble through the grounds. The entrance will be via the main gate on the Kingscourt Road.

The Estate will be open from 12 noon to 6 pm on Sunday 26th July. You are welcome to bring a picnic with you to have in the grounds, car parking will also be provided in the Estate. Entry Fee is €10 per adult.

Mr Philip Shirley has given permission to The Carrickmacross Lions Club to use this occasion to fundraise for the charities they support. One of their main charities is to provide a weekly bus to bring Alzheimer Patients to a day centre, giving their carers a rest bite for the day. It is the policy of Lions Clubs that all money donated goes to the charities and Club members cover any expenses. New members are always welcome.