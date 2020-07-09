Louth Senator raises need for improved accessibility in town centres for people with disabilities

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan has stated in the Seanad this week that many improvements are needed to be made in our towns and villages to improve accessibility for people in our communities.

Senator McGreehan said: “The current situation whilst it has improved somewhat over the years, because of the many problems there are many prohibited from enjoying what their towns and villages have to offer. More awareness and action is needed. Recently, at Council level I successfully placed a motion that all staff would receive disability awareness training. I believe that every person involved in policy formulation should receive this type of training.

“In my own county of Louth I am often contacted by wheelchair users and people with disabilities who are limited in where they can visit in our town centres due to damaged or narrow footpaths, narrow doorways, and inaccessible amenities such as playgrounds, parks and other recreational areas.

“In North Louth I understand nearly 15% of the population have some form of disability. That is 15% of our citizens who are limited in what they can enjoy in our towns. This should not and does not have to be this way.

“I welcome the commitments in the Programme for Government which will implement much greater fairness and accessibility for people with disabilities. I also look forward to working in the Seanad as Spokesperson on Children, Equality and Disabilities to progress the proposed legislation associated with the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

“I will be engaging with my Party colleague, Minister for State with responsibility for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte TD, in the coming weeks to raise my concerns with her,” concluded Senator McGreehan.