DKIT Sport in Dundalk reopens today

The Aura Holohan Group has confirmed the re-opening of DKIT Sport in Dundalk today.

The group confirmed all Anytime Fitness clubs in Dublin and Cork as well as DKIT Sport in Dundalk will be the first to open on July 1 with Aura Leisure following on July 6.

Aura Leisure which operates in partnership with local County Councils, operates 10 Leisure Centres nationwide including Navan, Trim, Tullamore, Drogheda, Dundalk, Youghal, Carrick on Shannon, Letterkenny, Grove Island in Limerick as well as the Aura De Paul swimming pool on the Navan Road .

The Groups Health & Safety experts have been liaising with industry representative bodies and Government agencies to ensure they are implementing the highest standards of health and safety protocols across all gyms and leisure centres. No strangers to excellence in Health and Safety, the Group won 2 awards at the National Irish Safety Awards last year and confirmed in their statement to their members ‘’the safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority and that is why we decided to wait to open until the first week in July so we could ensure we have everything in place and staff fully trained’’.

The group confirmed that customers will have access to the gym, swimming pool and fitness classes in the leisure centres and Swim Academy will also be re-commencing for children but noted the capacity and social distancing restrictions means new health and safety protocols must be adhered to. Details can be found here: www.auraleisure.ie/re-opening.