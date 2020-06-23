Felda in Dundalk reveal when they are reopening

Felda Health Fitness and Spa on the Dublin Road in Dundalk have revealed when they are going to reopen the facility to the public.

In a Facebook statement today, they posted:

"Hi everyone, hope you are all keeping well and staying safe. As you are all aware gyms have been given the go ahead to start reopening from the 29th June. We have been working hard behind the scenes to get everything ready and to provide a safe and comfortable place for all our members and staff.

"We are aiming to reopen on Monday 6th July and look forward to welcoming all our members back. We will update you on our new guidelines for when you come back to Felda. We will relay the updates through our website and through social media."