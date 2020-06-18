Warrants issued for men facing serious charges including false imprisonment

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two Drogheda men facing serious charges including false imprisonment who have “effectively gone into hiding” because of a threat to their lives.

The cases of Josh Boylan (21) of Moneymore, Drogheda, Co Louth and Keith Boylan (25), with an address in Park Heath, Drogheda, Co Meath were previously transferred from Dundalk Circuit Criminal Court to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

On a previous court date, Garnet Orange SC, prosecuting, told Judge Martin Nolan that the two defendants had “gone off the radar” and it was believed they “are the subject of a threat”.

“There are contextual factors to suggest it is a threat that can be taken seriously.” Mr Orange said.

Today, Mr Orange made an application for bench warrants to be issued for the arrest of both men. He said it was believed that the men were outside the jurisdiction and that bench warrants were required in order to commence with extradition proceedings.

Lily Buckley BL, defending Josh Boylan, said it was accepted in evidence that there was a genuine threat to the life of her client. She said her client had instructed that he would attend for his trial and that the only reason he was not present in court was because his life is at risk.

Ms Buckley asked the court to stay its hand and not impose bench warrants.

Counsel for Keith Boylan said her client had “effectively gone into hiding” because of the threat to his life.

Judge Nolan said that on the basis of what he had heard it seemed to him that bench warrants should be issued.

The court has heard that the Boylans are facing serious charges, including false imprisonment, in relation to an incident in Moneymore, Drogheda, on November 11th, 2018.