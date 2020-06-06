Dundalk shop sells €500,000 Euromillions winning ticket

A Louth player scooped €500,000 in the Euromillions Plus Draw last night. The ticket worth €500,000 was sold in McCreesh’s, Avenue Road, Dundalk.

Speaking on selling his store’s first ever major National Lottery prize winning ticket, Des McCreesh, owner of McCreesh’s said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get the news that we sold a winning EuroMillions Plus prize. It’s even better news for whoever the winner is so we’ve been spreading the word in the store this morning, encouraging all our customers to check their tickets, there is a nice bit of excitement about the area. It’s actually the first time we’ve sold a major National Lottery prize winning ticket in the 18 years we’ve been in business. Best of luck to the winner, whoever he or she is!”

The Louth winner was one of two Irish winners last night, the second winner won €1 million euro on a ticket sold in Dublin.

The National Lottery is now encouraging all its players in Dublin and Louth to check their tickets. A spokesperson said: “As Ireland moves to the next phase of reopening from the COVID 19 restrictions it is a nice time to win €500,000. If you are one of those two lucky ticketholders, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and please contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements to get your prize.”.

There was no winner of the €29,131,137 EuroMillions jackpot which rolls to an estimated €40 million for the next draw on Tuesday 9th June.