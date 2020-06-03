BAI allocates €95k to Louth radio station LMFM

Local radio station LMFM has been awarded €95,000 by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland as part of a special Covid-19 funding initiative. The local radio station was among 32 radio stations across the country to be awarded funding by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland as part of a €2.5m package for independent commercial radio stations across the country supporting public awareness and understanding of COVID-19.

The special COVID-19 funding initiative was operated by the BAI under the BAI’s Sound & Vision 4 Scheme, following a request from the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton, TD. Funding recommendations range from €40,000 to €95,000.

The projects vary in approach, and focus on a range of themes, including the everyday impact of COVID-19, the celebration of frontline workers and special on-air concerts. Formats include factual; educational; health; human interest; community / social outreach; business; arts and culture; religious, and agriculture. The content will also serve a range of audiences, including adults, the 15–34-year age group, and parents and children, at a local, regional and national level.

Commenting, BAI chief executive, Michael O’Keeffe said: “Radio continues to be a key source of information for people in Ireland. The purpose of this funding round was two-fold: 1) to raise awareness and understanding of COVID-19, and 2) to support the sustainability of the independent commercial broadcasting sector.”

LMFM broadcasts to counties Louth and Meath, North county Dublin and parts of Monaghan, Cavan, Armagh and Down.

