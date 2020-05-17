Motorcyclist (30s) killed in M1 collision

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 7:15pm this evening on the M1 Northbound near Junction 6 (Balbriggan).

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons was reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí at Balbriggan are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.