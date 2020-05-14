Vacant job roles advertised at National Pen in Dundalk

Vacant job roles at National Pen's offices in Dundalk have been advertised on a website in the past 24 hours, the Democrat can reveal.

This comes after the promotional products company announced it was slashing 176 jobs at the same facility last Friday.

The advertised roles are for full-time German Inside Sales/Account Managers, and the advert, on Linkedin, states the role will be based at the firm's Dundalk offices.

The Democrat also understands that an advertisement for Japanese Customer Operations Agents to be based in Dundalk has also appeared on Linkedin in recent hours - with the company previously stating that there would be a "migration of Japanese Contact Center operations to a facility in Japan".

BELOW: Screenshots of the job advert on Linkedin.com

This follows on from the posting of an online job advert for Italian, French, German, Spanish and English-speaking agents at National Pen's branch in Tunisia earlier in the week on toplanguagejobs.com.

It is also understood that similar advertised job roles on another website, tanitjobs.com, were taken down as well.

The Democrat has reached out to National Pen for a comment on this.

Speaking to the Democrat, Louth TD Ged Nash, said he will be raising the issue of the job losses in the Dáil today (Thursday), adding: "The workers are being treated disgracefully by the company and I will continue to work with them and their union to help keep the jobs in Dundalk and to enable them to be professionally represented.”

In its original statement last Friday, National Pen explained: "The Covid-19 crisis and subsequent regional lockdowns have had a significant impact on our core customer base of small and medium-sized businesses. As such, National Pen has taken the difficult decision to realign our operations with customer demand.

"This will likely impact approximately 176 team members at our facility in Dundalk, Ireland over the coming months predominantly within our Contact Centre through the reorganization of teams and the migration of Japanese Contact Center operations to a facility in Japan."