Louth store Victor Dwyer Shoes laces up for new online store

Premium Irish footwear store, Victor Dwyer Shoes, located in Drogheda, Co. Louth, are specialists in women and children’s footwear with close to 70 years’ experience as a family run business. Having recently closed the doors to their store due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the business has adapted to the current economic restraints by bringing forward the launch of their new online store, www.victordwyer.ie. The new eCommerce website is headed up by Richard Dwyer, who plans to join his father, Victor, in the near future and continue their family’s legacy.

“Three generations later our customer remains the most integral part of our business”, said Richard Dwyer. “Over the past seven decades my family have dedicated their lives to providing the people in our local community with exceptional quality footwear to cater for toddlers, children, teenagers and adults. With the launch of our new online store, our mission is to broaden our reach by making our products more easily available to our existing customers, but also to new households across the country.”

Victor Dwyer Shoes stock close to 100 of the top European fashion and handbag brands, including the exclusive Gabor, Wonders and Marco Moreo and leisure brands such as Rieker & Tamaris. Catering for every occasion, including a back-to-school line and a full summer range, Victor Dwyer Shoes pride themselves for having something for everyone in the family.

“At the moment, we’re receiving a high volume of requests from parents whose children have outgrown their shoes”, said Dwyer. “Typically, we would measure a child’s shoe size in store, however, given the circumstances, we have had to adapt and think outside the box. We are now engaging with parents on Zoom calls and on Facetime to carefully examine the child’s foot and advise them on the correct shoe.”

Victor Dwyer Shoes has been working tirelessly to implement several user-experience improvements to the online store, including faster loading speeds, advanced product filtering and a streamlined checkout experience so customers can find precisely what they need within a few clicks.

“We are extremely excited to reunite with our customers and our team when the government deem it safe to do so. In the meantime, we look forward to inviting new customers to join our online community,” said Dwyer.

To celebrate the launch of victordwyer.ie, Victor Dwyer Shoes are running an exclusive giveaway on their Instagram page, Victor Dwyer Shoes, in honour of workers on the frontline. Victor Dwyer Shoes are giving away five €100 gift vouchers to five frontline workers.

Visit www.victordwyer.ie or visit the Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.