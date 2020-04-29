Weather

ALERT: Risk of thundery downpours in parts of Ireland this Wednesday, says forecaster

There's a risk of thundery downpours in parts of Ireland this Wednesday, says forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

The weather will be cool on Thursday and Friday with showers and with a strong Northerly breeze.

According to a regional forecast site, it will be milder and brighter Saturday with many areas dry but "Sunday is looking likely to be wet for many".