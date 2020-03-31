ALONE filter over 1,100 calls in one day as cocooning measures are introduced

ALONE has received more than 1,100 calls to their COVID-19 helpline for older people on Saturday following the introduction of the cocooning measures.

ALONE has received more than 5,500 calls to their National Helpline in total, which is operating in collaboration with the Department of Health and the HSE, and expect the daily number of phone calls to remain high as older people follow the advice of the Department of Health and stay in their homes.

The organisation has welcomed the introduction of practical support phone lines for older and medically vulnerable people by Local Authorities nationwide, which will increase capacity and resources for those who are most in need.

ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan stated that ALONE "are urging family members, neighbours and communities to stay in touch with the older people they know and to provide support if needed. The majority of support provided will come from families, neighbours and communities, and their resilience and cooperation is needed now more than ever. Our message to older people is that staying at home doesn’t mean you are alone, and we are encouraging every older person to keep in contact with the people and support organisations they need throughout this time.”

The charity also urged communities, family members and neighbours to step up and offer the vital support needed by older people at this time, and reminded older people that staying at home does not mean they will be alone.

Contact ALONE on 0818 222 024 if you have concerns about your own wellbeing, or the wellbeing of an older person you know. ALONE are taking calls from 8am-8pm seven days a week. Further information can be found on www.alone.ie.