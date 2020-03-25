Louth people urged to support 65 Roses Day in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

The people of Louth are being urged to show their support for people living with cystic fibrosis and their families by donating online at 65rosesday.ie on Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s 65 Roses Day, Friday April 10.

The annual fundraising flag-day is the largest fundraising event of the year for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and unfortunately collections have had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

At this time of unprecedented challenge, now more than ever, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland need your support so they can continue to provide much needed support for people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland. You can get behind the appeal by donating online at 65rosesday.ie

Among the well-known faces to lend their support to this very worthy cause, and encouraging the public to rally behind it, is local TD, Deputy Ruairi O’Murchu who recently attended the national launch of the fundraising campaign.

Ireland has the highest incidence of CF in the world and some of the most severe types. There are almost 1,400 people living with CF in Ireland and the number is increasing each year as a result of improvements in treatment and care.

According to recently-published statistics from the Cystic Fibrosis Registry of Ireland, there were 27 people with CF registered as being from Co. Louth in 2018.

65 Roses Day collections cancelled

CFI depends almost entirely on the public for the provision of its services and this 65 Roses Day is hoping to raise more than €200,000 for much-needed services for people with CF through the call for donations at 65rosesday.ie.

This includes the additional counselling and advice and other services put in place to deal with support required in relation to Covid-19 for the CF community with people with Cystic Fibrosis in the high risk group from the virus.

Funds are also need for normal support services including patient grants for exercise, fertility treatment, and transplant assessment, covering the cost of a number of CF clinical staff in hospitals, and raising funds to assist in the building of the new CF in-patient unit at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin which serves people with CF across the North East region and beyond.

People can support 65 Roses Day by:

Donating online at 65RosesDay.ie

Texting Fight CF to 50300 for €4 (Text costs €4. Cystic Fibrosis Ireland will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKE CHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.)



For more information on how you can support Cystic Fibrosis Ireland on 65 Roses Day, please call Brendán on LoCall 1890 311 211, email fundraising@cfireland.ie or visit 65RosesDay.ie

People can find the appeal on Facebook at facebook.com/CysticFibrosisIreland and on Twitter at twitter.com/cf_ireland. The campaign hashtag is #65RosesDay