Childline make appeal to public in Louth to help its 'vital service' continue

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) have made an appeal today to the people in Louth, to help ensure its Childline service can continue through the Covid-19 pandemic by making a donation to ISPCC.ie/donate-now.

A spokesperson for Childline told the Dundalk Democrat today that they are "appealing for public support to help make sure our vital service can continue listening to children and young people, 24 hours a day, every day.

"We have noticed an increase in contacts since schools closed and expect this trend to continue, with children and young people turning to Childline. We rely hugely on public support and appreciate all generosity received at this critical time."

In a statement from ISPCC Childline Chief Executive John Church today, Mr Church said:

"Imagine being a child at home right now. Except their home is not a happy place. Tension fills the air. They wake in dread at what each new day might bring. They are isolated from their regular support network and at home with their tormentor. Childline is a lifeline.

"Life as we know it has been put on hold for now – and so have the vital fundraising activities on which Childline depends for its continued existence.

"But child abuse does not stop in a pandemic. Nor does neglect. Nor do mental health difficulties or self-harm. In many cases, children and young people across the country are experiencing these issues more acutely now than ever before.

"Many of those who contact Childline tell us they feel as though they have nowhere else to turn. They need our help.

"Childline will continue to be there for them 24 hours a day, every day – but only if we receive public support at this critical time. We rely on donations for 90 per cent of our funding.

"We are appealing to you, to help share a sense of hope with children. To let them know that someone cares.

Please donate now at ISPCC.ie/donate-now. Your donation will be a part of every contact Childline answers.

Childline is here for every child and young person in Ireland at Childline.ie.