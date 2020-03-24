Court forfeits bail monies of Louth man who “packed his bags” and applied for replacement passport

A man said to have packed his bags and was allegedly ready to flee the jurisdiction has had his bail monies forfeited by the High Court.



Dean Thornton (22), of Moneymore, in Drogheda, Co Louth is charged with false imprisonment and assault causing harm to another man at Moneymore, in Drogheda on November 11, 2018.



The High Court heard today that Mr Thornton was previously granted bail on his own bond of €1,000 with €500 to be lodged on a number of conditions including that he surrender his passport.



But in January, Mr Thornton made an online application for a replacement passport, according to Detective Garda Karl Mannion in the High Court today/yesterday(TUESDAY).



Det Gda Mannion said the replacement passport was recovered from Mr Thornton’s person in early February when he was found to have “packed bags”. This indicated Mr Thornton’s alleged intention “to leave the jurisdiction,” according to the detective.



Estreating or forfeiting the entirety of Mr Thornton’s bail money today/yesterday(TUESDAY), Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the accused’s application for a new passport was “particularly egregious”.



“He had packed his bags and was effectively ready” to leave the jurisdiction, Mr Justice Coffey said.



The judge did not interfere with Mr Thornton’s independent surety of €4,000, with €2,000 to be lodged by his aunt, as there was no evidence she was aware of his alleged actions.



Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Emmet Nolan BL, submitted that while it may seem “harsh” to estreat or forfeit bail monies in some circumstances, this was not one of those cases.