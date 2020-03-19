Worries in Carlingford over upcoming removal of ATM

There are concerns in Carlingford over the planned removal of the ATM on the main street (opposite Centra) in the centre of the village.

The Carlingford Residents Association informed residents through social media yesterday that they are working with other community groups and public representatives to clarify the situation.

Today, Dundalk-Carlingford councillor Antoin Watters said that the planned removal was confirmed by AIB Bank. Cllr Watters shared the notice from AIB, stating that the ATM would be removed from service on the week commencing April 13.

Cllr Watters added that he hoped another company might replace the ATM but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.