Diesel laundering waste continues to be dumped in Louth

The dumping of diesel sludge continues in north Louth at a considerable cost to Louth County Council.

Most recent figures show that in February, a total of 11 intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) of diesel sludge were recovered by Louth County Council, at Carnmore, Shanmullagh and Scotchgreen in February 2020.

The approximate cost of clean up and disposal of the material to the local authority is €13,734.

This along with the 12 IBCs recovered in January that cost approximately €14,983 in clean up and disposal costs, means that already in 2020 Louth County Council have spent €28,717 in dealing with diesel laundering waste.

Last year a total of 108 IBC’s were dumped in Louth, which included 5 x 25 litre drums and 2 x 120 litre drums at a cost of €134,996 approximately to the local authority.

