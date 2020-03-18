Louth TD calls on community to act responsibly during Covid-19 crisis

Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has called on the whole community to be responsible "at this time of public emergency", and commended those who he says, "are already leading by example".

In a statement this afternoon, Deputy Ó Murchú said that "we all have a duty of responsibility during the current health emergency."

Deputy Ó Murchú said:

"In the face of the unprecedented public health emergency brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to commend the vast majority of people who are following public health instructions.

“Most people, businesses and organisations across Louth are following the instructions of the public health authorities and some are doing even more to safeguard everyone’s health.

"Many have engaged or volunteered in community activism to help vulnerable members of the community.

“Unfortunately, there are still people and businesses who have set themselves outside society. While they engage in anti-community behaviour, they are putting public health at risk.

“We are all doing our best to support those working in the health sector saving lives. Those who knowingly breach best health practices or are overcharging for essential goods are negating this.

"They are putting people’s lives at risk. Emergency legislation will be required by the state to protect families, workers and businesses against these actions.

It was revealed earlier today that at least one pub in Dundalk was open on Monday night, a day after the Government called on all pubs and bars to close.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, a spokesperson in the Garda press office said that:

"An Garda Síochána has carried out and continues to visit licensed premises, if observed open, to remind businesses of their social responsibility to implementing the guidelines issued by the Government and HSE in order to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on our community as a whole."

An Garda Síochána currently has no legislative basis on which to enforce business closures in breach of the Government guidance to close pubs, but it is understood that Government is considering bringing forward legislation to deal with this.