Reports of pub in Dundalk remaining open on Monday night

The Democrat understands that a pub in Dundalk stayed open on Monday night, in spite of a Government call on Sunday for all public houses and bars to close from that evening, until at least 29th March.

It is understood Gardaí called to the premises, but were told that as there was no legislation, they could not be made close.

Both the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said in a statement on Sunday, that they supported the Government's decision to call on pubs and bars to close, and urged all their members to close in line with the Government’s request.

The Democrat contacted the pub in question but no one was available to confirm or comment on the matter at that time.

The Democrat have also contacted An Garda Síochána in relation to the matter. In a statement to the Democrat it said:

"The Governments request was for licensed premises to close voluntarily by close of business Sunday 15 March 2020.

"An Garda Síochána has carried out and continues to visit licensed premises, if observed open, to remind businesses of their social responsibility to implementing the guidelines issued by the Government and HSE in order to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on our community as a whole.

"An Garda Síochána reminds all businesses and individuals that the Government and HSE has recommended that

• Indoor mass gatherings of 100 people or more and outdoor mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled

• People should reduce their social interactions

• Keep a distance of 2m between you and other people

• Do not shake hands or make close contact where possible"

An Garda Síochána currently has no legislative basis on which to enforce business closures in breach of the Government guidance to close pubs, but it is understood that Government is considering bringing forward legislation to deal with this.