ALONE seeks volunteers in Dundalk and Ardee to call older people in the community

ALONE, the national organisation that helps older people in need to age at home, has made an appeal for volunteers in both Dundalk and Ardee, to call older people in the community who may be lonely or would like extra social contact, during the Covid-19 crisis.

ALONE volunteers offer friendship and companionship, provide assistance to solve everyday problems, and support the older person to engage with local events and activities.

The organisation says it needs volunteers in Dundalk and Ardee who speak fluent English and are happy to use a computer.

Full training and support is provided. For more information and to sign up, call Vicki on 083 3857815, email Victoria.oconnell@alone.ie or go to www.alone.ie for more details.

The organisation also has a coronavirus helpline for older people for any queries or concerns they may have.

The number for the dedicated call line is 0818 222 024 and the line is open daily from 8 am to 8 pm.