Ryanair scheduled to ground 80% of their fleet by next Tuesday

Ryanair are scheduled to ground almost 80% of their fleet by next Tuesday March 24,2020.

Ryanair have urged those affected by these new arrangements not to directly contact their customer service teams as they are being inundated with queries. Instead, customers are being advised to await an email from Ryanair which will clearly depict the next steps.

A small number of flights between Ireland and England will remain in operation to keep open key communication channels between the two nations.

Ryanair also urge people not to make flight plans in April as these might also be affected by Covid-19.

This announcement comes after Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coeveny urged all Irish citizens who are in Spain to make their way back to the island before Thursday at midnight.