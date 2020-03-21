OBITUARY: Pat O’Neill was retired principal and local historian

Pat O’Neill Ballinlough, Knockbridge, was a retired principal of Saint Mary’s School in the village and was a leading historian, Gaelic scholar and author of several books who attained legendary status in his adopted home village and used his many gifts for the service of others.

He was just 23 when appointed principal, and served in that role for 34 years until he retired, following which, he had 18 years of active retirement with the last 18 years coping with illness and old age. He passed away peacefully at his home on January 19 last.

He made Knockbridge his home and as school principal became a central figure in the life of the parish, known and respected far beyond it’s boundaries with his widespread involvement in his community and through his main spheres of interest and his love and knowledge of the Irish language and his engagement in native culture, Gaelic games and history, especially pertaining to his locality.

The realm in which he was regarded was underlined when in 1994 he was voted “Louth Man of the Year.”

It was a long way to come for a young boy, born on Saint Patrick’s Day, 1931 to Rosetta and Pete O’Neill. The couple had five other children, of which the lone survivor is daughter Rosetta Herr.

Pat and his siblings grew up in Blackrock, attending the local national school. He furthered his education in the CBS in Dundalk before moving on to train as a teacher in Maynooth. A student there at the time was the late Cardinal Tomas O’Fiaich and a mutual lifelong friendship developed, with the pair sharing a love of all things Irish and for story telling.

Pat’s journey as a teacher took him first to Sheelagh in Hackballscross, then across into Monaghan to Lisdoonan, Donaghmoyne and a short distance then back into Louth.

He met with Peggy Quinn in his first teaching position, and they went on to marry and spend almost 50 years together.

Knockbrdge was his final step, and for which he, family and friends couldn’t be more pleased as he integrated into the community where he endeared himself like few others. He earned a kind of “still legendary status”, remarked Father Gerry Campbell, chief concelebrant of Pat’s funeral Mass.

His jocular, kind and helpful nature saw him engage in all manner of good deeds for neighbours, friends and indeed strangers from measuring lands to helping improve Irish language skills, or with ancestry. Countless were the stories that sympathisers had to tell about him over the course of Pat’s wake, Father Gerard Campbell PP pointed out in his eulogy

Father Campbell pondered “on all the changes he must have seen for the 34 years he taught here. He made his mark and people got to know him and if you didn’t know him, you knew about him.”

Another “huge aspect to Pat was the Irish language and Irish culture” said Father Campbell .When he went to Ranafast in the late 1950s, he made his mark there too. In Ranafast he held the post of Cisteoir from 1973 to 1988 and Runai from 1983 to 1988.

Father Campbell added that while in Ranafast he organised courses for students, especially scholarships for local students. Quite a few teachers also went to teach in Ranafast as a result of Pat’s influence.

His love for the Irish language included playing an active role in the Dundalk branch of Cumann na Gaelge, as well as being a member of the County Louth Archaeological society.

He actively promoted Gaelic games in Louth through Cumann Na mBunscoil, of which he was treasurer at one stage, and did much fund raising through schools in the county. “There’s no doubt about it, the man had many irons in the fire. But not just that, he gave each his all.”

“If Pat could help you out, he would. He did so many favours for people; that’s why so many came back to him when he was ill. He had a huge circle of friends and carers and drivers that he was rarely alone.”

He enjoyed their company, reminiscing and being taken to matches. He was a true Brides man. People certainly returned his kindness one hundred fold, reflected Father Campbell

Pat was one who used his high intellect in the service of his community.

He was a keen writer; loved local history and was a consummate researcher. These resulted in him writing and producing a collection of books, among which were “The Journal of Henry McClintock, A history of Knockbridge, a Miscellany of Knockbridge, and A Pictorial History of the village.

He above all loved people, and loved socialising. His interests and hobbies were many. He enjoyed music and poetry, going to concerts.

“Pat certainly knew how to live life to the full. His life was a hive of activity,” summed up Father Campbell.

He was also not a one to lie down under the heaviest of blows, and he sustained two of those within a very short period.

These both occurred in 2002 with the death of beloved wife, Peggy and then suffering a stroke.

His greatest lesson was how to die with humility and dignity. During his illness he brought so many people together, reflected in the large congregation at his Mass, said Father Campbell.

Pat was predeceased by his sisters, Nance and Kitty, brothers, Hugh and Thomas, along with his parents.

He is survived and very sadly missed by his daughter, Padraigin, son, Diarmuid, sister, Rosetta Herr, daughter in-law, Helena, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

After reposing at his home from the Sunday to Tuesday, Pat’s remains were taken to Saint Mary’s Church on the Wednesday.

Saint Mary’s School and Saint Brides GFC provided Guards of Honour along the final part of his journey. Son Diarmuid and his nephews bore his coffin.

Father Gerry Campbell PP concelebrated Mass along with Father Brian McCreesh CC and Father Michael Murtagh PP Dunleer. Father Campbell delivered the eloquent and fulsome eulogy.

Symbols of Pat’s life, including his cap, the O’Neill family tree, a copy of the pictorial history of Knockbridge and photographs of Pat in his teaching days in Saint Mary’s and in Ranafast were laid at the altar by Mamie Prendergast, Pat McGeeney, Declan Marry, Marie Bell and Ciaran Herr.

The Readings were given by friends Lorcan O’hUllachain and Martin Brennan.

The Prayers of the Faithful were led by Niall Sloane, Declan Breathnach, Lucy Brennan, Joe McKenna and Colm Marry.

The Offertory gifts were presented by Mary Conroy and Mary McArdle.

Ava Brennan read a reflection.

The music was provided by the Knockbridge and Kilkerley choirs under Fidelma Bellew, with nephew Ollan Herr playing the flute and tin whistle.

Pat was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, where a graveside oration was given by Pat McGeeney which was composed by Brian Dooley.

Refreshments were provided afterwards in the Community Centre by James Watters.

Mention should also be given to Patrick Kieran and Brian Laverty, who organised parking during the wake and at the funeral.