Louth hospitals cancel scheduled care procedures and appointments

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Louth County Hospital have announced today that all in-patient & day-care procedures as well as out-patients have been cancelled until further notice.

The announcement came in response to the on-going COVID-19 situation.

The hospitals say however, that they will contact people directly by phone if they are still required to attend for any urgent procedure/appointment.

Fracture clinics and maternity services will remain open.

The hospitals say they will be in touch with patients to reschedule for a later date and thank the public for its cooperation.