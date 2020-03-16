Covid-19
Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Louth County Hospital
Louth hospitals cancel scheduled care procedures and appointments
Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Louth County Hospital have announced today that all in-patient & day-care procedures as well as out-patients have been cancelled until further notice.
The announcement came in response to the on-going COVID-19 situation.
The hospitals say however, that they will contact people directly by phone if they are still required to attend for any urgent procedure/appointment.
Fracture clinics and maternity services will remain open.
The hospitals say they will be in touch with patients to reschedule for a later date and thank the public for its cooperation.
