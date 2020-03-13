Deaths in Louth - Friday March 13 2020

The death has occurred of Annie Coleman (née Byrne) of Brook Street, and formerly of Parnell Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 12th March 2020. Annie beloved wife of the late Eric, dear mother of Valerie, David, Eric, Margaret, Jennifer, Ronald and Helen and sister of Briege.

Annie will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm until 9pm on Friday. Private Funeral will take place on Saturday.

Please respect the Governments advise on the Coronavirus.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) McCaffrey of Rathbrist, Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Joseph's, Ardee. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Kate and dear brother of Madeleine, Kathleen, Colm, John and the late Monica.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers, brother-in-law Oliver, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk A91 KW52, from 3pm-7pm on Saturday.

Removal on Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's, Ardee c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

Funeral home private on Sunday, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy (née McEnteggart) of Barnhill House, Termonfeckin and formerly of Drumcashel, Stabannon, Co Louth



In her 79th year, of Mary Murphy (née McEnteggart), Barnhill House, Termonfeckin and formerly of Drumcashel, Stabannon, peacefully in the care of the staff at Sunhill Nursing Home, Termonfeckin.

House strictly private please.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

PLEASE NOTE:

Updated Government advice and Archdiocese of Armagh protocols have come into effect in an effort to contain the current pandemic.

In order to maintain social distancing, there will be limited capacity in the Church. Priority must be given to family and close friends.

Those who do attend are asked to use their better judgment and refrain from hand shaking and hugging. Sneezing and coughing etiquette should be adhered to at all times.

Posting condolences on RIP.ie should be considered a sensible alternative to sympathising in person until the current restrictions are lifted.





