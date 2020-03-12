Plans lodged to convert Carlingford Church into 'Chapel of Ease'

A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, seeking to convert Carlingford Presbyterian Church from a church to a "Chapel of Ease".

The application, lodged by Ms Maureen Johnston, is seeking permission for a change of use "from Church to Chapel of Ease", to include use as "a wedding venue/reception area including the serving of food by outside caterers, community centre and meeting room."

Carlingford Presbyterian Church was put up for sale in early 2019, with the local estate agents suggesting at the time that it had "enormous potential as a social/retail venue."

The church is a protected structure within the Louth County Development Plan 2015-2021, built in 1869 by Robert Young, and is considered by the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH) to be a "fine example of nineteenth-century church design".

A decision is due on the application by May 4 2020, with submissions due by April 13.