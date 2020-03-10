Restrictions now in place in Dundalk and Drogheda hospitals

The management of both the Louth County Hospital in Dundalk and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda have announced the restriction of visitors to the hospitals.

According to LMFM news, the measure has been put in place to reduce the risk of vulnerable patients and staff in the hospital possibly being exposed to members of the general public who may display symptoms relating to the coronavirus.

Both hospitals have ruled that one visitor per patient is allowed and no children are permitted to visit.