Darkness into Light brings hope to Dundalk for fourth year

Darkness into Light will be held at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT) again this year as dawn breaks on Saturday May 9. Each year the 5km walk provides an opportunity for people to connect with their local community and to show their support for those who have been bereaved by suicide, while also raising vital funds for Pieta House.

Early bird registration is now open and will remain so until St Patricks Day. In just 3 years nearly 10,000 participants have walked in Dundalk raising €220,000 for the life saving service that Pieta House provides.

Pieta House offers a range of services, with counselling by fully qualified healthcare professionals; a 24/7 helpline; a bereavement service for those who have lost loved ones; and an educational resilience programme aimed at schools and businesses. All of its services are offered free of charge and available to people regardless of their location or background.

This year the committees in the North East are working together to bring a Pieta House centre here, with eight venues now in place in Dundalk, Drogheda, Ardee, Dunleer, Bettystown, Crossmaglen, Bessbrook and Rostrevor.

Given the popularity of the event and the amount being raised in region, the organisers believe it makes sense for Pieta to come to the North East soon and all the volunteers involved within each of the venues are working towards this goal.

They acknowledge however, that for this to become possible, they need this years event to be the most successful yet.

"Walk with us, talk with us, so that together we can create a world where suicide, self-harm and stigma have been replaced by hope, self-care and acceptance", the organisers appeal.

Registration is available at www.darknessintolight.ie/event/dundalk

You can also follow their Facebook page for further information.