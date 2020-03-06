Louth to be affected by visitor restrictions announced by Nursing Homes Ireland

For the protection of nursing home residents, Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) has confirmed today that visiting restrictions are now in place in nursing homes nationwide. No non-essential visiting, children or groups will be allowed.

Nursing homes in Louth that are a part of Nursing Homes Ireland include, Dealgan House Nursing Home, Moorehall Lodge Ardee, St. Francis Nursing Home (Mount Oliver) and Talbot Group – Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home.

Nursing Homes Ireland have said in a press release today that all visitors are asked to contact prior to attending. Visitors should only seek to attend in urgent circumstances and the management reserve the right to impose full restrictions where necessary.

In its statement, Nursing Homes Ireland said:

"We urge prospective visitors to nursing homes to be cognisant and understanding of the measure that is required in the interest of resident and staff safety.

"Older people and people in nursing homes with pre-existing medical conditions are particularly vulnerable if they contact the virus. The virus presents an unprecedented situation for our nursing homes and the care provided within them.

"Nursing homes are imposing the visitor restrictions in the best interests of residents and staff. We thank people for their understanding and patience during this period of unprecedent challenges presented by Covid19."

Nursing Homes Ireland said that it is monitoring the evolving situation on an ongoing basis and is in continuous contact with the Department of Health, National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), HSE and all relevant health authorities.