Deaths in Louth - Thursday March 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Sinead Bleeker (née Lynn) of Wexford / Dundalk, Louth

In Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday February 26, 2020, following a long illness, fought courageously. Sinéad is survived by her loving husband Nathan, her three wonderful daughters, Erin, Caitlin and Aisling, her loving sister Niamh and family, her loving mother-in-law Julie, brothers-in-law, Kevin, Brendan and Sean, sisters-in-law, Amanda and Maria and her nieces, nephews.

Sinead was the eldest of three siblings of parents, mum Mairead (Carson) and dad Richard Lynn. She was also very much loved by her stepfather Brian and stepmother Eileen.

She is survived in Ireland by her brother Daire, sister-in-law Ruth and family, her aunts, uncles, cousins, Godchildren and her adoring friends.

Sineads’ family in Australia and Ireland would like to extend their gratitude for the love, support and medical expertise that she received at St George Private Hospital and Calvary Health Care, Kogarah.

Sinead’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Patricks’ Church, Sutherland on Friday, 6th March, at 10:30am and thereafter to the Crematorium.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom (Sonny) Dunne of 44 Beechwood Drive, Dunleer, Co Louth

In his 85th year, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his family. Tom, beloved husband of Pauline and loving father of Anne, Matthew, Leslie and Colin. Predeceased by his mother Margaret, his father Matthew and brothers Noel, Tony and Richard.

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter and sisters Catherine, Bernadette and Marie, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Elaine and Caroline, sisters-in-law Marie and Maureen, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer on Friday from 6pm until 8pm and on Saturday from 4pm until 8pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to Saint Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilsaran Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Malcolm Fowler of Ballsgrove, Drogheda and formerly of Christchurch, New Zealand



On March 2, 2020, unexpectedly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Malcolm, predeceased by his Dad Noel. Sadly missed by his partner Marie, his Mum Julia (New Zealand), sisters Barbara, Shirley and Raechal, brothers Basil and Colin, his son Bryan, Marie’s sons Michael and Seán, brothers in law, sisters in law, his Aunt Grace, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Wednesday.

Private Cremation will take place in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin.

No flowers please. House private at all other times.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Freida Gallagher (née Treanor) of Jenkinstown Cross, Dundalk, Louth

On Wednesday March 4, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved wife of Dominic (Dom) and dear mum of Christine, Pauline and Majella.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Brigid, sister Catherine (late of Ballymakellett, Ravensdale). Freida will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, son in-law Niall O'Hagan, grand-sons Liam and Conall, brothers and sisters in-law, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Majella, Jenkinstown Cross, (eircode) A91 T103 from Thursday afternoon 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lordship Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning, please. Parking available at Our Lady of The Wayside Church.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Clare Keegan (née Leonard) of Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Co. Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Clare predeceased by her husband Fintan and loving mam to Nick, Jim, Fintan and Martin.

Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law Bernie, Anne and Philly, grandchildren Fintan, Clare and Owen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 4 pm until 7 pm on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 9.30am arriving to St. Mary’s Church, James Street for Funeral Mass at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Rogers (née McKeever) of Edmondstown, Adree, Co. Louth



Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee on Tuesday March 3, 2020. Predeceased by her parents John McKeever and Mary Flanagan and stepfather Tommy Flanagan, son Gerard, brother John and sisters May and Theresa.

Beloved wife of Harry and devoted mother of Johnny, Joan, Marian, Harry, Michael and David. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maggie, Shelia, brothers Michael, Hughie and Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law John & Audrey Rogers (A92 AE75) on Thursday afternoon from 1pm to 10pm.

Removal on Friday morning to St. Malachy, Church, Reaghstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Birches, Dundalk and Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o any family member or Deery’s Funeral Directors, Carrickmacross.

May she rest in peace



